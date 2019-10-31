14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation

14 people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences as part of an ongoing investigation of organised crime in Drogheda.

More than 35 'purchases' of controlled substances being trafficked on the Drogheda streets were made, including Heroin and Cannabis.

The operation, targeting the trafficking of drugs on the streets, was initiated in mid 2019 by Senior Garda Management and is a continuation of an ongoing collaboration between Garda units in the Drogheda District and Louth Division and various national units.

Local Drogheda Detective and Crime Units have been assisted by the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

14 people have been arrested and charged with Drugs Trafficking offences, principally the Possession of Controlled Substances for Sale or Supply.

All 14 will appear in before the Drogheda District Court tomorrow.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said: "This is an excellent example of the significant ongoing efforts of local Garda personnel fully supported by National Units in the ongoing battle against organised crime in the Drogheda and surrounding areas.

"There will be no let-up in the efforts of An Garda Siochana to reassure the people of Drogheda that those involved in this type of criminality will be targeted in every way possible and brought to justice."