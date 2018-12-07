NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
€1.36 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 04:18 PM

Revenue officers have seized cannabis worth over €1.36 million at Dublin Port.

The drugs were found concealed in a consignment of goods which had arrived from Spain.

68 kgs of the drug were found on Tuesday using Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Meg.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE: 40kgs of cocaine found in one of five drug hauls

Separately, yesterday morning Revenue officers seized approximately 12,000 unstamped cigarettes, with the assistance of gardaí and Revenue detector dog Bill.

The illegal tobacco products, branded ‘Excellence’ and ‘NZ’, were uncovered during a search carried out, under warrant, of two residential properties in the Dundalk area.

The retail value of the contraband is over €8,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €6,500.

A woman in her twenties and a man in his forties were interviewed and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.


