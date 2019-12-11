News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
€135,000 for family of woman thrown nine feet in air in fatal hit-and-run at Luas stop

Ethel Watkins leaving court today. Picture: Collins Courts
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 02:05 PM

The family of a woman who was thrown nine feet in the air and killed in a hit and run accident has settled a High Court action over her death.

Mother of one Caroline Watkins (40) was fatally struck by a car while crossing the road at the Goldenbridge Luas stop on Davitt Road, Drimnagh, Dublin five years ago.

The High Court today heard the driver of the car did not stop, absconded and remains untraced. As a result the €135,000 settlement is against the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland. (MIBI)

Ms Watkins daughter Ella Watkins, Esker Glebe, Lucan, Co Dublin who was just 10 years old when her mother died, had through her grandmother Ethel Watkins sued on behalf of her family, the MIBI as a result of Caroline Watkin’s death on May 30, 2014.

It was claimed the untraced driver was driving in a dangerous and careless manner and failed to stop, slow down or swerve to reduce the impact of the collision.

The claims were denied.

Counsel for the Watkins family Michael O’ Scanaill SC with Bonnie Hickey BL told the court Caroline’s family were traumatised by the fact that the driver failed to remain at the scene and remains untraced.

He said there was CCTV footage of the scene and it appears Ms Watkins got across half of the carriageway. Counsel said it appeared Ms Watkins was moving faster than a walking pace and the pedestrian light was not in her favour.. Her partner had not attempted to cross the road, Counsel said.

Mr O Scanaill said another driver would give evidence that she had to brake when Ms Watkins came on to the carriageway.

Counsel said it was believed the car which hit Ms Watkins was traveling at 55 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Mr O Scanaill said Ella who is now 16 years and lives with her aunt and is “an incredible, well-rounded individual.”

An inquest in to the death of Ms Watkins heard she and her partner had been on their way home to Ballyfermot from a pub in Inchicore at about 10.30pm and decided to walk to Davitt Road to get a taxi.

When they reached the Goldenbridge Luas stop, they got to the edge of a pedestrian crossing and waited, but Ms Watkins then stepped out onto the road.

The inquest was told she was struck by the bumper of the car, before hitting the bonnet and windscreen and was propelled forward, landing about 30 feet away.

A postmortem found Ms Watkins died of multiple injuries caused by the impact.

Approving the settlement in the High Court, ,Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he could understand the anger, upset and annoyance of the Watkins family where the driver absconded and “did not face the music”.

The driver the judge said “showed no courage” but he noted the CCTV footage showed Ms Watkins was “in a bit of a hurry” and had to cross the road through traffic coming both ways. The red light was against her and she took a chance, the judge said.

A court must find fault with Ms Watkins crossing the road when she did and Mr Justice Cross noted the €135,000 represented 40% of the full value of the case.

