Home»Breaking News»ireland

134 deportation orders enforced against minors or young people in past five years

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 02:12 PM

Less than 1% of deportation orders against minors in Ireland are enforced, according to the Justice Minister.

Charlie Flanagan says the process that decides whether people are deported should be fair and just.

His comments come after it emerged Eric Zhi Ying Xue, a nine-year-old from Co Wicklow, is facing deportation to China even though he was born and has lived all his life in Ireland.

Eric Zhi Ying Xue

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says he cannot comment on individual cases, but that the process for deciding on deportation orders takes all factors into consideration.

"A very small number are refused but these are refused after due and careful consideration has taken place," said Minister Flanagan.

"Looking at the numbers going back over the last five years, there have been 134 deportation orders enforced against minors or young people.

"That's in contrast with almost 20,000 minors being granted Irish citizenship."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DeportationCharlie Flanagan

More in this Section

Man, 80, and 4-year-old child hit by car in Co Antrim

Women are happier but lonelier since becoming mothers, survey shows

Woman awarded €550,000 after 'tram surfing' injury 'afraid to leave her house' following online abuse

Peter Casey: Taoiseach's comments 'deeply offensive and hurtful'


Breaking Stories

Appliance of Science: Why do bees makes hexagonal honeycombs?

Why you won't forget this new typeface

Online Lives: On the wild side with Emily Culhane

How Paddy McGurgan is using his art form to make a difference

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »