13-year-old girl being 'pimped out' by criminal gang, court told

A 13-year-old girl is being sexually exploited by a criminal gang and "pimped out" for prostitution, the High Court heard.

The girl is now to be detained and held in a special care unit following an application to the court by the Child and Family Agency (CFA).

She was described in court as a child who loved to play and "cradle and cuddle her teddy bears."

Today, Mr Justice Senan Allen granted the CFA an order permitting gardai detain her and bring her to the unit where she will receive therapeutic care for the duration of the order which initially lasts eight days.

The girl came to Ireland with her parents in 2018. She came to the attention of social services because of the parents' alcohol abuse and the father's aggressive behaviour towards his daughter.

She was put in foster care last year and has been in a series of residential places which have broken down, her social worker said in an affidavit.

David Leahy BL, instructed by Conor Fottrell of Mason Hayes and Curran solicitors, for the CFA, told the court since February she has gone missing 20 times from a care home she had been placed in.

The parents became homeless and the family, including the daughter, spent nights sleeping rough before the parents got accommodation in a homeless shelter where again problems arose because of their drinking.

Last February, her parents expressed concern to the social worker that she was being exploited by a criminal gang and was having sex with members of it. She had acquired expensive new mobile phones and money, counsel said.

It had not been possible to keep her safe in the various placements, the social worker said. It was reported that she was one of a number of girls who were "being pimped out by one" man at a certain location, counsel said.

The girl herself had denied engaging in sexual activity but said she had been offered money for sex, counsel said. But in the last two weeks, she had sought a pregnancy test which proved negative, he said.

She dresses in tight age inappropriate clothes at times, and while she also wears normal clothes for a child of her age, she has being going on trips to Belfast on a weekly basis for the whole day. Her foster carer has observed video footage on her phone of a sexual nature, counsel said.

She also goes off with groups of up to 20 people and admits to have been "driven all over Ireland," he said.

READ MORE Judge “terminates” extradition as Russian authorities fail to respond on prison conditions

The gang she is involved in has some 200 members from age 12 to adulthood and she is the leader of a sub-group within the gang which has led to resentment among older members because of her age, counsel said.

She says she smokes and drinks but has never been observed intoxicated. She was found in possession of a marijuana grinder she said she was keeping for someone else. A toxicology test found only traces of paracetamol on her.

She has been involved in shoplifting and she may be being used to carry drugs in her hair due to the fact that gardai would be unlikely to stop her because of her age, counsel said.

1

She is not engaging in school and found the transition from primary to secondary difficult.

Mr Justice Allen said while this was an ex-parte (one side only represented) application, it had the support of the girl's parents who would be provided with legal representation by the CFA for the duration of any care order. He also appointed a separate guardian ad litem to represent the girl.

Her behaviour had given rise to an apprehension of an immediate risk of harm and gardai and her social worker believe she was being exploited for the purpose of prostitution, he said.

She had given accounts of her movements which seemed to justify those concerns.

He made an order committing her to the care of the CFA for eight days in a special unit. He adjourned the case to tomorrow.