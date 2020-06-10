News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
13-year-old boy killed and second teen in critical condition after early morning crash

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 07:56 AM

A teenage boy has been killed and another left in critical condition following a crash in Co Westmeath this morning.

The single-vehicle crash which occurred in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin at around 2.15am.

A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Another boy, aged in his teens, has been taken to hospital and is understood to be in critical condition.

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teen, received non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of Gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1.45am - 2.30am, to contact them at Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

TOPIC: Road accident

