News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

13% of young people had sexual images of themselves shared online without consent - study

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 10:04 AM

More than 1 in 10 young people between the ages of 15 and 18 have had sexual images of themselves shared online without their consent.

That's according to a study on cyberbullying and sexting among young people.

Almost half of young people who had a sexual image of them shared online without their consent did not tell anyone.

However, the study found that a quarter of 15 to 18-year-olds have sent a sexual image to someone by choice.

The findings were presented at the Word Anti Bullying Forum at DCU which continues today.

READ MORE

Examinations to begin for 125,000 students

More on this topic

Department of Justice launches 'No Excuses' sexual harassment and violence awareness radio ad campaign

Protesters urge trade union movement to tackle sexual harassment

30% rise in sex assault cases; DNA database assists in 870 cases

MeToo leader says level of harassment at universities is horrifying

StudyDCUConsentTOPIC: Sexual harassment

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Galway city

Tánaiste forgoing Trump meeting for trip to NI 'where there is real work to do'

Former Labour minister to participate in peace camp at Shannon to protest Trump visit

Redistribution of Liadh Ní Riada's votes begins in Ireland South


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »