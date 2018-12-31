NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
13% of drivers admit driving while possibly over legal limit within past 12 months

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 09:58 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The AA is making the call on those celebrating New Year's Eve tonight.

Its survey found over 13% of drivers admitted on one occasion in the past year they would driven while possibly still over the legal limit.

AA Ireland spokesperson Barry Aldworth says you need to think before getting behind the wheel.

"Just that reminder to people, by all means enjoy your New Year's Eve tonight but if you have a place to be early in the morning factor that into your behaviour tonight," said Mr Aldworth.

"Tomorrow make sure that you leave yourself plenty of recovery time before you take to the roads."

READ MORE: Traffic corps keeps 80 of extra 150 officers

The survey also shows 1 in 12 motorists have had a near-miss or a collision in the past month, due to someone driving under the influence.

"Don't fall into the trap of thinking that drink driving strictly applies to those who walk straight out of the pub and get into their car," said Mr Aldworth.

"One of the big danger areas is people enjoying their New Year's Eve tonight but then getting into the car the next morning assuming they have returned back to within the legal limit when that is not the case."


