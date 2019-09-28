€1.25m paid out over footpath incidents ‘could have been used to fix them’

Over €1.2m has been paid out following incidents on footpaths over five years in North Cork alone, new figures have revealed.

The area in question is less than half the county of Cork and does not include the city.

Cork County Council has revealed that €1,255,675.56 has been paid out following 56 claims in North Cork alone since 2014.

The figures in question relate to claims from within the Council’s Northern Division, which comprises the Fermoy, and Kanturk-Mallow electoral areas.

Claims over the five year period peaked in 2015, when 19 claims cost a combined €456,895.82 — up slightly on the €456,785.20 paid a year previously for the same number of claims.

Payouts have dropped consistently since then, however.

The 10 claims in 2016 cost €207,880.65, and the following year saw €98,726.89 paid out to six cases.

There were just two payouts last year, costing a combined €35,387. The average payout per case over the five years came to €22,422.78.

The figures were revealed following a Freedom of Information request submitted to the local authority by Cork East Labour TD Sean Sherlock.

He said: “€1.25m compensation on footpaths alone is a lot of money to pay out. Considering this is for the Northern Division alone, a lot of footpaths could have been fixed for this amount. It’s welcome that the amount claimed per year is reducing but the cumulative figure is still way too high.”

Mr Sherlock had asked for payouts related to “issues with footpaths” in the Northern Division, and for the reasons given for each payout, however the council denied access to the reasons for the payout in each of the 56 cases.