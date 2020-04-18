News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
122 unlicensed taxi drivers prosecuted in 2019

122 unlicensed taxi drivers prosecuted in 2019
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 07:53 AM

A total of 122 unlicensed taxi drivers were prosecuted last year.

They either had no driver or vehicle licence, or allowed an unlicensed driver or vehicle to operate as a taxi.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, the figures for 2019 are down from 178 the year before.

But Vinny Kearns, a former vice-president of the National Taxi Drivers Union, claims many illegal taxi drivers are escaping punishment.

"I would believe that they are not a true indication of the figures that are out there because we don't have enough enforcement officers to adequately police that.

"On a Friday or Saturday night, I believe there are quite a number of illegal taxis operating, drivers who don't have a licence or vehicles that aren't licenced."

In 2017, there were 122 prosecutions against fraudulent operators. This rose to 178 in 2018.

TOPIC: Transport

