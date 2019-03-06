12,000 cigarettes seized in North County Dublin

The cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers yesterday. Photo: Revenue.

12,000 unstamped cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers during the search of a house in North County Dublin yesterday.

The cigarettes, branded Marlboro Gold, originated in the Ukraine and have an estimated retail value of over €6,400, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €5,600.

Following the search, which was under warrant, A Latvian man in his late 20s was questioned by Revenue officers.

Revenue says investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

The operation was part of ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol and tobacco products in the shadow economy.