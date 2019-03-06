NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

12,000 cigarettes seized in North County Dublin

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 10:54 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers yesterday. Photo: Revenue.

12,000 unstamped cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers during the search of a house in North County Dublin yesterday.

The cigarettes, branded Marlboro Gold, originated in the Ukraine and have an estimated retail value of over €6,400, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €5,600.

READ MORE: Suicide bombs near Afghan airport kill 16

Following the search, which was under warrant, A Latvian man in his late 20s was questioned by Revenue officers.

Revenue says investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

The operation was part of ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol and tobacco products in the shadow economy.

More on this topic

Revenue seize alcohol and tobacco worth almost €90k in Dublin Port

11,300 cigarettes, tobacco and a car seized in Cork city

Revenue seize more than 10,000 cigarettes in Port of Cork

Cigarettes worth €16,000 seized in Co Louth


KEYWORDS

CigarettesSeizureDublinRevenue

More in this Section

Church 'extremely grateful' for recovery of 800-year-old 'Crusader' skull

Elisha Gault's mother thanks anonymous donor who paid for tragic teen's headstone

Hunt on to find London parcel bombs sender

Coast Guard called to assist in search for man missing in Co Down


Lifestyle

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

On your marks! 8 of the best downloads to power up your running this spring

Don’t just ditch the chocolate: 11 positive food habits to pick up for lent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »