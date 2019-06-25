News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

120 children from Chernobyl to arrive in Ireland today

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 09:56 AM

120 children from Chernobyl will arrive into Ireland today for a month-long rest and recuperation holiday.

It is organised by Chernobyl Children International, who have brought more than 25,500 children here from Belarus since the nuclear disaster over 30 years ago.

Many of the children come from either poor backgrounds or state-run institutions.

A spokesperson for Chernobyl Children International, Helen Faughnan, said radioactivity still affects the area.

"The summer is possibly the most dangerous time for these children and young adults to remain in their country," said Ms Faughnan.

"Even though the disaster happened 33-years-ago, Chernobyl's legacy will be with us for thousands upon thousands of years to come.

"So it is very, very important that Ireland has sent out a message to the people of Belarus, western Russia and the Ukraine, that they are not forgotten."

