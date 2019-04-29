12-year-old boy missing from Dublin found safe and well

Update 30/04/19, 6.30pm: Liam Goodwin, who was missing from Dublin, has been located safe and well.

The gardaí and Liam's family have thanked the public for their assistance.

Speaking this morning Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy said:

"I would like to sincerely thank everyone in Rathcoole and the surrounding community for their wonderful response to our call for assistance this evening in finding Liam.

"The people of Rathcoole can be extremely proud of their community and their response this evening.

"I also want to thank everyone throughout the country who shared the information on the various social media platforms.

"Tonight showed how powerful social media can be when used in the right way."

Gardaí in Rathcoole, Dublin are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Liam Goodwin.

Liam Goodwin didn't return home from school Monday and has been missing since 3pm.

He was last seen wearing a school uniform: Maroon Holy Family uniform, grey shirt, grey trousers, black Nike runners and was carrying a cobalt blue Super Dry schoolbag.

He is described as being 5'9" in height, with sandy colour hair, brown eyes and sallow skin.

Gardaí and Liam’s family are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 – 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.