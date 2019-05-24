NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

12-year-old boy among three teens arrested after five petrol bombs were thrown at police in Derry

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 24, 2019 - 07:18 AM

A 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old youths have been arrested following what has been described as 'orchestrated' rioting in Derry.

Police were responding to reports of a suspect device outside a polling station in the Moss Park area of the city last night.

When attending the scene, five petrol bombs were thrown at officers.

The PSNI have since recovered six petrol bombs from the area, along with 20 paint bombs and two crates of empty bottles.

All three arrested are in police custody this morning.

