12-month suspended sentence for teen who sexually assaulted schoolgirl

A Dublin youth, who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl when she was surrounded and harassed on a footpath, has been given a 12-month suspended sentence.

The girl, who is in her teens, had been on her way home from school when she was blocked and her breast was grabbed in north Co. Dublin on a date in 2016.

Dublin Children's Court.

The now 18-year-old youth pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court. He was aged 15 at the time of the offence.

An updated probation report was furnished to the court today.

A specialist assessment of the youth had been arranged at a sexual offending treatment programme for adolescents but he could no longer take part because he has turned 18, defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan said.

He was willing to continue to accept assistance, was looking to complete his education and was heavily involved in sports, the solicitor said.

Mr O’Sullivan agreed the impact on the victim had been harrowing, however, he asked the court to note the youth's guilty plea had spared her from having to give evidence and relive the ordeal.

Judge O’Connor told the youth he was noting his age at the time of the offence but if he were an adult he would be getting a jail sentence.

He imposed a 12-month term but suspended it on condition the teen did not re-offend in the next 18 months.

He must also remain under the supervision of the Probation Service, return to education and disassociate from negative peers.

He was warned the suspended sentence will be activated if he breaks the conditions.

Garda John Delaney said a then 16-year-old girl, “was walking home from school at about 4pm when she was stopped by a group of youths of which the accused is alleged to have been one”.

“She was not allowed to continue on her journey and the accused grabbed the injured party’s breast before leaving the scene,” Garda Delaney said.

He said the girl was “extremely scared, there was no one else in the vicinity, there was no one outside this group that could see what was happening”.

A backpack was also swung at her and the group called her names and abused her before they began to walk away in another direction.

The girl then ran home and explained what happened to her mother who called the local Garda station, Gda Delaney said. From their enquiries, the youth, then aged 15, was identified as one of the culprits.

He had no prior criminal convictions.

READ MORE: Man who plied boys with drink before abusing them in caravan is jailed

A victim impact statement prepared by the girl was handed into court.

The defence had asked the court to note the boy has apologised for his actions he was taking full responsibility for his actions.

The court has also been asked by the defence to note that the incident took place over two years ago and the boy’s his young age at the time.

The teenager's lawyers had pleaded with the court to take into account admissions made when gardai interviewed him.

He now used his time more positively and had plans to go on to third level education, the court was told.

The incident happened at a time when he was associating with a particular group of people and was not using his time in a useful fashion, the court heard.

The teen took part in sports and has been involved in a youth club in his community, the court heard in pleas for leniency.

A 16-year-old boy was accused of false imprisonment in connection with incident, a charge he has denied.

It is alleged he had been in the group of youths that surrounded the girl and prevented her from leaving while she was assaulted, the court was told.

He is awaiting trial.