News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€1.2 million cocaine haul latest in series of seizures in Ireland

€1.2 million cocaine haul latest in series of seizures in Ireland
File picture: €1.2m of cocaine seized in Co Meath
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 04:18 PM

Law enforcement agencies have made another major drug seizure with the confiscation of around 17kgs of cocaine at the weekend.

In an operation led by garda organised crime and intelligence units, assisted by Customs officers, the haul was intercepted on the M3 motorway.

Two vehicles were brought to a hard stop in an armed operation and when searched, cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.2 million was uncovered.

A Garda statement said: “In the course of an intelligence led operation targeting organised criminality, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Garda National Crime and Security Intelligence Service stopped and searched two vehicles on the M3 Motorway near Ashbourne County Meath on Saturday.

“The searches that were undertaken with the assistance of the Revenue Customs Service resulted in the discovery and seizure of a quantity of cocaine (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €1,200,000.” 

It said two men, aged 35 and 62 years, were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the DOCB, said: "An Garda Síochána is committed to continuing to disrupt the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities. 

This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine today is another example of our relentless efforts to disrupt this supply, enabling us to keep people safe.

On 1 July, local gardaí, assisted by national units seized an estimated €3.9m worth of cannabis herb and products in Laois.

Last month, Revenue made one of the biggest hauls of cocaine and cannabis herb in recent years after they uncovered 62kgs of cocaine and 93kgs of cannabis herb inside a trailer at Dublin Port.

Also in June, in a joint operation involving the DOCB and Dutch police, some 16ks of cocaine was seized in Amsterdam and an Irishman arrested.

In April, the DOCB seized 35kgs of cocaine in north Co Dublin. 

In the same month, drug units in Laois seized 62kgs of cannabis herb.

READ MORE

South Africa considers return to restrictions amid coronavirus surge

More on this topic

Two arrested following largest ever heroin haul in CorkTwo arrested following largest ever heroin haul in Cork

Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in CorkFour men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

Two men arrested following seizure of €43k of cocaine and diamorphine in DublinTwo men arrested following seizure of €43k of cocaine and diamorphine in Dublin

Drugs and alcohol worth €162k seized in Dublin mail centre and Rosslare portDrugs and alcohol worth €162k seized in Dublin mail centre and Rosslare port

IrelandCrimeTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Man, 60s, killed in Tipperary hit and runMan, 60s, killed in Tipperary hit and run

July 11 bonfires set to be lit at midnightJuly 11 bonfires set to be lit at midnight

Summer Provision to be extended to primary school students with special needs Summer Provision to be extended to primary school students with special needs

Two further Covid-19 related deaths, Department of Health confirmsTwo further Covid-19 related deaths, Department of Health confirms


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy reveals her interiors picks of the week to add zing to your homeWish List: Super soap, special salad side plates and sweet summer dining sets

Last summer, tanlines became fashionable. At the Jacquemus spring/summer 2020 fashion show on a 1,600-foot fuchsia carpet catwalk, amidst rows of lavender in Provence, svelte male models sported a farmer’s tan. Le coup de soleil, the collection was called. Sunburn, in French.How (not) to feel the burn - the best SPFs on the market for men

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »