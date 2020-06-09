116 students register for calculated grades after Leaving Cert deadline

More than 100 Leaving Certificate students have registered for the calculated grades system since the deadline passed.

The calculated grades system will involve teachers assessing what marks they think a student would have received if they had sat the Leaving Certificate examination.

While it is still planned that the affected students will be able to take their exams in person later in the year, no dates for this have been confirmed by the Government, and with the coronavirus crisis still having an impact it would not be in time for college admissions in the autumn.

By last week, 98% of the 61,029 Leaving Certificate students had registered for the calculated grades system, but 994 had not.

Since then, a further 116 students registered after the deadline passed – leaving 878 unregistered.

The Department of Education said they will continue to engage with schools over the coming weeks in an effort to establish why some students may not have registered on the portal.

Part of that work will be to ensure that all students who wish to receive calculated grades are supported.

On Monday, an online portal went live which allows schools to access students’ subject levels and begin transmitting their grades.

A special unit has been established within the department to process the data provided by each school to ensure fairness and standardisation.

The department will finalise grades for each student, which are due to be issued in mid-August when exam grades are typically announced.