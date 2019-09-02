News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€11.2m Lotto winner bought lucky ticket after 'happy customer' left a tip

€11.2m Lotto winner bought lucky ticket after 'happy customer' left a tip
By Denise O’Donoghue
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 06:12 PM

A Co. Wicklow man has today described how he and his family won a life-changing €11.2m Lotto win after he stopped at a service station to pick up a chicken fillet roll with a €10 note he received as a tip from a happy customer at work.

The Wicklow family syndicate were in Lotto HQ today to pick up their cheque for €11,225,280 – the highest Lotto jackpot prize in over two years.

The winners, who wish to keep their win private, bought their winning Lotto Quick Pick ticket the Spar Service Station on Monastery Road in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

One of the winning syndicate members said how he only bought it because of a tip he received from a satisfied customer in work.

“I was at work that morning and a happy customer gave me a €10 tip so I decided to pop into the Spar garage to get myself a chicken fillet roll for my lunch and with the change, I got myself a Lotto Quick Pick," he said.

It was a simple act of kindness from a customer which led my family to a win of a lifetime. It’s something I will always be grateful for.

The family forgot to check their ticket until two days after the Lotto draw.

"I was sitting in the car eating my lunch on the following Friday while I was reading the paper and I overheard a conversation on the radio about the Lotto win in Enniskerry. My heart absolutely jumped out of my chest because I knew that’s where I bought my ticket.

"I pulled my ticket out of my wallet and checked the numbers on the paper. I was absolutely speechless. I just sat there in silence. It was such a magical feeling, knowing that you’ve just won a life-changing sum of money as easy as that."

The Wicklow family plan to stay in their current family home and continue to work as normal.

"We’re just a normal family and while the win is life-changing, it really won’t change us all that much. We have no intention of giving up work just yet and we’re currently making some plans to renovate the house.

"You always think that you’re going to go mad and lose the run of yourself when you win the Lotto but at the top of our shopping list at the moment is a new dishwasher and a new oven."

The win is the 15th highest jackpot since the Lotto was launched in 1988.

READ MORE

Arrest of Turkish dealer highlights scale of heroin trade here

More on this topic

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Kildare couple who were 'a bit tight financially' win €500k in EuroMillionsKildare couple who were 'a bit tight financially' win €500k in EuroMillions

No winner of Lotto jackpot No winner of Lotto jackpot

€11.2m jackpot winner makes contact with National Lottery€11.2m jackpot winner makes contact with National Lottery

LottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Govt working to get multi-million Dunkettle upgrade 'built quickly'Govt working to get multi-million Dunkettle upgrade 'built quickly'

UK's Northern Ireland Secretary called back from Irish border for Cabinet meetingUK's Northern Ireland Secretary called back from Irish border for Cabinet meeting

Woman who asked to be released from mental hospital is lawfully detained, judge decidesWoman who asked to be released from mental hospital is lawfully detained, judge decides

Teacher accused of slapping teen student's bottom wins High Court challenge against TuslaTeacher accused of slapping teen student's bottom wins High Court challenge against Tusla


Lifestyle

If you’ve a tropical garden, your jungle plants will need some help surviving the cold winter. We look at five tender plants and how to save them.Want to save your banana palms, cannas and ginger lilies? Ways to protect 5 tender exotics in winter

Carol O’Callaghan explores the approach of Marie Kondo to sorting out our homes after living outdoors for summer and before the season of hibernation and cosiness sets in.Put your house in order and spark joy ahead of winter

I always knew I liked acting and pretending to be someone, or sometimes something else, but I was cripplingly shy.This Much I Know: Actress Clelia Murphy

Looking back over the weekend, here are six things we learned from this year's Picnic.Six things we learned at Electric Picnic

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »