€11.2m jackpot winner makes contact with National Lottery
By Denise O’Donoghue
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 04:12 PM

The winner of last week's €11.2m Lotto jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.

The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Spar Service Station in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

"We can confirm that we have been contacted this morning by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made when the winner is ready to collect their prize," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

This was sixth Lotto jackpot win this year with jackpot prizes alone totaling over €40.7 million.

A group of players who won €60,099 in the previous week's Lotto draw collected their prizemoney at lotto HQ today. Their winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Supervalu store at the Castletroy Shopping Centre on the outskirts of Limerick City.

Members of the syndicate of 20 colleagues from Lloyds Pharmacy in Limerick

Seven of the 20 person syndicate from Lloyds Pharmacy in Castletroy in Co. Limerick was in Dublin to celebrate their win, despite the fact that they missed out on the €10m jackpot on offer that night by one solitary number.

"To come to visit the National Lottery’s Winners Room is probably a once in a lifetime moment which we will cherish forever," said syndicate member Rebecca Ryan.

"We might have narrowly missed out on the €10 million jackpot but this is still a very special moment for us all to celebrate together.

"Since we got the news last week, we have been absolutely buzzing with all of the excitement and now that we’ve got a taste for winning, we’re hoping that we get back to Lotto HQ very soon to claim an even bigger prize."

The syndicate was among those collecting over €160,000 in Lotto and scratch card prizes today.

