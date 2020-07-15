News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

11 more premises breach Covid-19 public health guidelines

11 more premises breach Covid-19 public health guidelines
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 04:37 PM

A further 11 licensed premises have been found to be in breach of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Gardai have checked thousands of pubs and restaurants as part of Operation Navigation, and say the vast majority are in compliance with public health guidelines.

The latest incidents follows 26 premises found to be potentially breaching the regulations during the first week of the operation, and brings the total to 37.

Gardaí say they found customers drinking alcohol, but there was no evidence of food also being consumed, and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been bought.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said today, "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome.

"However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting COVID-19."

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.”

Operation Navigation will continue into next weekend.

READ MORE

Pubs plead for guidelines ahead of reopening as 26 bars face prosecutions for alleged breaches

More on this topic

Prevention is key to tackling obesity says Niall MoynaPrevention is key to tackling obesity says Niall Moyna

How (not) to feel the burn - the best SPFs on the market for menHow (not) to feel the burn - the best SPFs on the market for men

From Coco Chanel to SPF: A brief history of sunbathingFrom Coco Chanel to SPF: A brief history of sunbathing

Skin foundation appeals for access to eczema drugSkin foundation appeals for access to eczema drug

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Kinsale restaurant takes no-shows off the menu as diners fail to fulfil bookings in 'new culture'Kinsale restaurant takes no-shows off the menu as diners fail to fulfil bookings in 'new culture'

Insulation worker who suffered injury after slipping on ladder at Limerick house suesInsulation worker who suffered injury after slipping on ladder at Limerick house sues

Gardaí reunite owner with phone after tracking thief from Dunloe to PortlaoiseGardaí reunite owner with phone after tracking thief from Dunloe to Portlaoise

Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial hears high-earning suspect has no reason to be involved in robberiesGarda Adrian Donohoe murder trial hears high-earning suspect has no reason to be involved in robberies


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »