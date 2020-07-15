11 more premises breach Covid-19 public health guidelines

A further 11 licensed premises have been found to be in breach of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Gardai have checked thousands of pubs and restaurants as part of Operation Navigation, and say the vast majority are in compliance with public health guidelines.

The latest incidents follows 26 premises found to be potentially breaching the regulations during the first week of the operation, and brings the total to 37.

Gardaí say they found customers drinking alcohol, but there was no evidence of food also being consumed, and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been bought.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said today, "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome.

"However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting COVID-19."

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.”

Operation Navigation will continue into next weekend.