11 further Covid-19 deaths in the North

The number of people with coronavirus who have died in a hospital setting in Northern Ireland has risen to 118, with 11 further deaths reported on Sunday.

There were 89 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of confirmed positive tests in the region since the outbreak began to 1,806, officials said.

The death toll in the UK has now past 10,000.

A total of 10,612 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in Britain, as of 5pm on Saturday, the Department of Health said, up by 737 from 9,875 the day before.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was a “sombre day” as the hospital death toll from coronovirus in the UK passed the 10,000 mark.

On Saturday, health officials confirmed 553 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the biggest increase since the outbreak began.

The Department of Health also said a further 286 older cases of Covid-19 have been reported by a laboratory in Germany.

There are 8,928 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and another 33 people have died, taking the total to 320.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing