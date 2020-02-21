11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

Gardaí have arrested 11 people following searches in 15 locations in County Meath.

Following searches of the 15 locations in Navan, gardaí seized €40,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb.

Drug related paraphernalia, illegal firearms, a blade, financial documentation, mobile phones, an English registered Mini Cooper and a sum of cash were also seized.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the seizures. All eleven are due to appear before Trim District Court on March 3.

The searches were carried out between February 19 and 21.

The locations were searched as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Navan area.