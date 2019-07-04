€10m increase for Defence Forces members not enough, according to FF TDs

A €10m package to increase allowances and top-ups for members of the Defence Forces does not go far enough to stem the exodus of soldiers leaving the army, according to Fianna Fáil.

Responding to Cabinet's agreement to increase amounts for new entrants, army rangers, cooks and overseas service among areas, TDs said rises would fail to ease the force's retention crisis.

Government have accepted recommendations from the public services pay commission which are on top of pay restoration for all defence force members of 1.75% this coming September.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, launching the commission report, defended the new allowance increases for members.

The government's decision was a “proportionate” response and demonstrated the respect for the army, he said at government buildings.

Paul Kehoe, the junior minister for defence, said the report would “not sit on a shelf” and he had got his “ass kicked” to try and restore some of the allowances.

Key increases cited by both ministers include a 10% rise in the duty patrol allowance, the restoration of special weekend rates, rises for bomb disposal teams and a peacekeeper allowance.

There will also be a review of technical pay which will affect 2,500 specialists.

But Fianna Fáil defence spokesman Jack Chambers argued that the changes would “not stem the exodus” from the army.

Amounts for new entrants in the forces were worth a paltry 96 cent a day before tax, he said.

"Record numbers" were purchasing discharges while many were also seeking early retirement, he explained.

“They are walking and they are leaving.”