News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€10m increase for Defence Forces members not enough, according to FF TDs

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 05:21 PM

A €10m package to increase allowances and top-ups for members of the Defence Forces does not go far enough to stem the exodus of soldiers leaving the army, according to Fianna Fáil.

Responding to Cabinet's agreement to increase amounts for new entrants, army rangers, cooks and overseas service among areas, TDs said rises would fail to ease the force's retention crisis.

Government have accepted recommendations from the public services pay commission which are on top of pay restoration for all defence force members of 1.75% this coming September.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, launching the commission report, defended the new allowance increases for members.

The government's decision was a “proportionate” response and demonstrated the respect for the army, he said at government buildings.

Paul Kehoe, the junior minister for defence, said the report would “not sit on a shelf” and he had got his “ass kicked” to try and restore some of the allowances.

Key increases cited by both ministers include a 10% rise in the duty patrol allowance, the restoration of special weekend rates, rises for bomb disposal teams and a peacekeeper allowance.

There will also be a review of technical pay which will affect 2,500 specialists.

But Fianna Fáil defence spokesman Jack Chambers argued that the changes would “not stem the exodus” from the army.

Amounts for new entrants in the forces were worth a paltry 96 cent a day before tax, he said.

"Record numbers" were purchasing discharges while many were also seeking early retirement, he explained.

“They are walking and they are leaving.”

READ MORE

Scam which targeted hospital patients reported to gardaí

More on this topic

No-deal Brexit ‘would be disaster for cross-border environmental co-operation’ - Alison Hough

Young girl 'in critical condition' after incident in Co Dublin

One-third of LGBT+ people experienced discrimination in past two years - CSO figures

Family reunited with dog after six-year search

Defence Forces

More in this Section

Watch: Taoiseach apologises for comparing Michéal Martin to sinning priest

Lack of contractor raises fears of delay in Cork flood relief scheme

Boxing club to form guard of honour at funeral of champion boxer Kevin Sheehy

Irish Water hoping to have a new wastewater treatment facility up and running by 2026


Lifestyle

New departure: Landmark JFK terminal transformed into a retro-style hotel

TV's Ben Fogle: Why I want my children to go wild

Independence Day USA: Red, white and blue food to celebrate July 4

Tom Dunne on life after heart surgery

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »