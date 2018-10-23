€10k compensation offered to credit union

By Liam Heylin

A former officer of Gurranabraher credit union who confessed to the theft of more than €300,000 from her employer over a period of several years said through her barrister that she would have €10,000 compensation in court by Friday.

Leona Daly

Leona Daly, aged 36, with an address at 4 Meadow Avenue, The Meadows, Knocknaheeny, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday where her previously entered a plea of guilty to 167 theft charges was confirmed.

Niamh Stewart, defending, said Daly had brought €2,000 to court yesterday and would have a further €8,000 by Friday.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin referred to the substantial nature of the thefts before the court yesterday and he was concerned about the level of compensation.

The judge said he needed to be convinced about the reality of the accused compensating the credit union in full over a period of time.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said it would not be sufficient for the defence to simply outline the proposed repayment plan on Friday. He said they would need to furnish proposed details to the State before Friday so that the prosecution could check out the reality of the plan before it is mentioned in court.

It will be back before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for that purpose on October 26.

Detective Garda Maura O’Riordan of the Garda Economic Crime Investigation Unit formally arrested and charged Daly with the counts on July 23 outside the Bridewell garda station.

Some 109 of the charges relate to theft and 58 are for false accounting. They relate to a period from 2011 to 2016 and the amounts of money on the charges varied from €500 to €11,000. The charges are of theft contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, and false accounting contrary to Section 10 of the same act.

The first charge, for instance, states that on March 2, 2016 at the Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill office, she did steal €1,700 from a credit union account (number) the property of Gurranabraher Credit Union.

The other type of charge against Daly states, for instance, that, on November 12, 2014, at the same location, she did dishonestly, with the intention of making a gain for herself or another, in furnishing information for Gurranabraher credit union account (number) produce or make use of said account by withdrawing the sum of €4,000 which to your knowledge was, or could have been, misleading, false or deceptive, in a material particular.