News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 06:36 PM

Record homelessness figures have triggered fresh demands for urgent action ahead of a confidence motion against Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy tonight.

A total of 10,514 men, women and children were in emergency accommodation during the final week of October, according to the figures from the Department of Housing.

This represents an increase of 117 people in emergency accommodation since September and is the tenth consecutive month where the figures have exceeded 10,000.

Mr Murphy's department attempted to play down the worsening crisis, by saying the figures showed there was a decrease of 23 families and 47 children in the numbers.

But charities and support groups strongly disagreed.

Simon Communities said that there had been an overall increase of 8.1% since October 2018, when the figure was 9,724.

Furthermore, 6,688 adults in total were now in emergency accommodation, an overall increase of 11.5% since October 2018, when the figure was 5,999, it said.

Wayne Stanley, National Spokesperson for the Simon Communities, said the Government must take action to ensure that the thousands facing into Christmas in homelessness and those living with housing insecurity are given hope.

Commenting on the figures, a cross border body working with the homeless was also critical of the record figures.

Depaul CEO David Carroll said: “There are homeless people and children who will miss out on the best parts of Christmas simply because they do not have a home of their own. We need to get a push on getting these numbers down and allowing people and families to get on with their lives."

Children's charity Barnardos said it was very concerned about the reality facing children experiencing homelessness.

CEO Suzanne Connolly said: "We know that homelessness can affect anyone in Irish society. For many people they possess the individual and family supports needed to manage this stressful situation."

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said that some people "are facing a second or third Christmas without a home. Hotel rooms – and homeless hubs - are no places for children to be growing up. This is wrong and it must end.

"It’s particularly shocking that we are now seeing babies being born into homelessness. Being homeless causes terrible trauma to any family or individual but it is hurting children the most.

"We are seeing this through our own work supporting these families. Babies are living in tiny hotel rooms where they don’t even have enough room to learn how to crawl properly."

READ MORE

Under performing public sector workers should be paid to go, says top civil servant

More on this topic

In election year, Government is deaf to the warningsIn election year, Government is deaf to the warnings

The World’s Big Sleep Out is awakening the world to plight of rough sleepersThe World’s Big Sleep Out is awakening the world to plight of rough sleepers

Homeless charity Respond promises 2,500 new social homes in next five yearsHomeless charity Respond promises 2,500 new social homes in next five years

High Hopes choir to perform alongside Hothouse Flowers in special charity concertHigh Hopes choir to perform alongside Hothouse Flowers in special charity concert


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Man caught laundering more than €380k jailed for seven yearsMan caught laundering more than €380k jailed for seven years

Apple no longer using contractors to listen to Siri recordings, Dáil committee hearsApple no longer using contractors to listen to Siri recordings, Dáil committee hears

Penny's withdraw €12 hip flask bracelet in response to shoppers' concernsPenny's withdraw €12 hip flask bracelet in response to shoppers' concerns

Cork Bank manager’s action against employer resolvedCork Bank manager’s action against employer resolved


Lifestyle

A dermatologist explains how to keep your pout looking perfect whatever the weather.Five ways to keep your lips healthy in winter

THIS CHRISTMAS remember that there is no such thing as cheap food, says Clodagh Finn.Protect the planet by buying local this Christmas

Winter blossoms' dazzling effect on your garden has to be seen to be believed, writes Peter Dowdall.The scent of the garden this winter season

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »