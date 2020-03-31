103 people admitted to ICUs with Covid-19

103 people have now been admitted to intensive care units with Covid-19.

2,910 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 54 people have died.

Health officials are meeting today to consider possible further travel restrictions and measures in nursing homes to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

New figures show we are flattening the curve with the infection daily growth rate, halving from 33% to 15%.

However, Professor Phillip Nolan from the Modelling Advisory Group says we cannot become complacent.

“So the message is, there’s been a very significant impact in what we’ve done to date.

“We need to see the impact of the measures that were applied last Friday to ensure that they are enough to control the disease.

“The message to the public is to maintain those efforts.”

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024