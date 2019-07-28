News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€100m fund announced for Brexit beef farmers

€100m fund announced for Brexit beef farmers
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 10:40 PM

Details of a €100m fund for beef farmers facing uncertainty due to Brexit have been announced by the Government.

Agriculture minister Michael Creed said the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) will be funded by a combination of EU exceptional aid and Exchequer support and is “provided in light of the difficult circumstances that Irish beef farmers have been facing as a result of market volatility and uncertainty arising out of Brexit”.

BEAM is targeted towards those farmers most affected and is a demand-led, voluntary scheme.

Farmers who meet the initial eligibility criteria will then have to commit to meeting the following conditions in order to qualify for aid.

Each participant must:

  • Be a member of a Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme or a DAFM environmental scheme

  • Reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen (total figure) per herd by 5% for a target period (1 July 2020 - 30 June 2021) compared to a reference period (July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019).

Aid will be paid on adult cattle slaughtered between September 24, 2018, and May 12, 2019, at a rate of €100 per animal subject to a maximum of 100 finished animals per herd. Aid will also be paid on suckler cows that calved in 2018, at a rate of €40 per animal subject to a maximum of 40 sucklers per herd.

However, dairy herds are not eligible for the measure, with the exception of dairy herds of less than 40 dairy cows.

Animals controlled by slaughtering establishments, and dealer/agent herds, are not eligible for this financial aid.

In the event that the scheme is oversubscribed, payment rates may be subject to minor revision.

The move comes as beef farmers across the country carry out a protest tomorrow against plans to reduce the national herd in a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

More on this topic

Johnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of OctoberJohnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of October

Government urged to ditch Brexit ‘one-upmanship’Government urged to ditch Brexit ‘one-upmanship’

British government’s no-deal Brexit assumption faces Tory and Labour oppositionBritish government’s no-deal Brexit assumption faces Tory and Labour opposition

UK Government ‘operating on assumption’ of no-deal Brexit, says Michael GoveUK Government ‘operating on assumption’ of no-deal Brexit, says Michael Gove

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Man arrested by PSNI during cannabis searchesMan arrested by PSNI during cannabis searches

Father hopeful missing daughter can still be found 21 years onFather hopeful missing daughter can still be found 21 years on

A Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer todayA Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer today

Poll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outsPoll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outs


Lifestyle

Funding for the Skibbereen Arts Festival doubled this year, just in time to help the annual event celebrate its ten-year milestone.Marvellous night for a Moon Dance at Skibbereen Arts Festival

If you watched any of the footage of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July, you could hardly have missed the pock-marked nature of the lunar surface.Sky Matters: August, 2019

Tim Daly is Executive Head Chef at the Kingsley Hotel in CorkYou've Been Served: Tim Daly, The Kingsley

Like all Irish people living outside of Ireland – and everyone living everywhere other than their place of birth - I am an immigrant. Like Paddington Bear.Outside the box: Are we living in The Truman Show?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »