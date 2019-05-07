NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
€100k welfare fraudster to be sentenced July

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 10:12 PM

Almost €100,000 in social welfare payments was claimed fraudulently by a man over a period of more than nine years and yesterday his sentencing was put back until July 3.

Sgt Kieran Kelleher charged John Dunlea, aged 49, who confirmed his pleas of guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

Dunlea, of no fixed address, admitted 37 counts of theft spanning from January 7, 2009, to April 3, 2018. The thefts consisted of taking monthly social welfare payments sent directly to his account at AIB bank on 26 St Patrick’s Street, Cork, and referred to amounts of around €2,700 — more or less. The total amount of money came to €98,468.

He also pleaded guilty to having the illegal drug, methamphetamine, for sale or supply at an apartment at Barrack St, Cork, on August 21 2018.

Ray Boland, defence barrister, asked Judge Brian O’Callaghan to direct the preparation of a probation report on the accused.

Referring to the drugs offence, Mr Boland said: “He does have a difficulty with drug addiction. He has been in treatment. He is in aftercare at the moment. It is an underlying difficulty which accounts for his offending. He has no previous convictions.”

The accused was remanded on continuing bail. Conditions required him to surrender his travel documents.

