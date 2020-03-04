News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

#100Consent: Irish TikTok stars join Dublin Rape Crisis Centre for new consent campaign

#100Consent: Irish TikTok stars join Dublin Rape Crisis Centre for new consent campaign
By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 05:39 PM

Ireland's most influential TikTokers are urging people to keep it 100 as part of a new consent campaign.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) have teamed up with 20 of Ireland's most popular TikTokers for their #100Consent campaign.

The campaign, launching on Friday, is a play on 100% and is spreading the message that if someone is even 1% unsure when it comes to sexual consent the consequences could be devastating.

#100Consent focuses on clarity and communication.

DRCC hopes the campaign will help raise awareness among the over 90,000 daily Irish users of the app.

The 20 TikTokers involved have a combined following of 2.8 million - largely in the 16-24 age bracket.

Those taking part include Nia Gallagher aka @nia_gall (149.3k followers), Lauren Whelan aka @laurenwhelxn (231k followers), Jacob Donegan aka @itz_jacob_33 (943k followers), Fionnuala Jones aka @fionnualajay (2k followers) and Thomas Arnold aka @_thomasarnold (28k followers).

#100Consent: Irish TikTok stars join Dublin Rape Crisis Centre for new consent campaign

On Friday, the TikTokers will participate in a voluntary day of workshops and brainstorming sessions. Themes will include “The stages of consent”, “The scale of agreement” and “The power of social influence”.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the DRCC said that she is looking forward to the collaboration as the 20 TikTokers are "brilliant communicators" adding that they are learning a lot from them.

"As far as we know, this is the first time that Irish TikTokers have assembled to talk about an important social issue from a campaign perspective.

"We in the DRCC are excited to be part of a new way of getting the consent message out there and getting young people to think about how consent really features in their lives.”

Ms Blackwell said that the DRCC is "both honoured and delighted" that the 20 influential young people have agreed to give their time to the innovative, youth-driven campaign.

If you or anyone you know needs to contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, it operates a National helpline at 1800 77 8888 which is open 24 hours a day.

READ MORE

'I lost out on my youth': Victim reacts as man, 22, jailed for sex assault while she was 'comatose'

More on this topic

More gardaí promised for understaffed sex crime unitMore gardaí promised for understaffed sex crime unit

Former facility director calls for report into handling of allegations against Edward BryanFormer facility director calls for report into handling of allegations against Edward Bryan

Paedophile worked with kids school despite concernsPaedophile worked with kids school despite concerns

Raising concerns: How a sex offender was able to stay working with young peopleRaising concerns: How a sex offender was able to stay working with young people


TOPIC: Sexual violence

More in this Section

Woman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five yearsWoman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five years

Revised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in DublinRevised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in Dublin

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreakCall to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19


Lifestyle

“Olé, Olé, Olé,” chanted the crowd (there were a few scowling hold-outs). “F***ing hell,” replied Healy. “This isn’t a Charlatans gig….Why are you all singing in Spanish?”The 1975 Live Review: Gen-Z rock stars light up 3Arena

When it comes to vino and veggie matches, these top drops are worth digging out, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Wining and dining: 7 wines to pair with vegetarian and vegan dishes this spring

The Scottish coastal hub is embracing its art, fine food and glorious history. Here’s how to enjoy them all, says Scarlet Sangster.8 ways to discover the arts and culture of ‘Silver City’ Aberdeen

From cancer to diabetes and even mild strokes, dentists assess much more than just your teeth and gums. Lisa Salmon finds out more.How your dentist can tell a lot more about your health than you think

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »