1,003 homeless children seeking help- 40% increase since last year

By David Raleigh
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 12:01 AM

Homeless services group Novas is to report a “40% increase” in children seeking its help last year. The national organisation, which is headquartered in Limerick, reveals in its annual report to be launched today that for the first time ever it supported more than 1,000 children who were homeless or at risk of homelessness in 2018.

“The number of children supported by the organisation was 1,003, rising from 716 in the previous 12-month period,” it adds.

The majority of these children lived outside of Dublin; in Limerick City, north Tipperary, West Cork, and Kerry. Novas said it supported 4,768 people last year, “representing a staggering rise of 396% since 2010”.

It’s annual report also revealed that people accessing accommodation services are getting younger; have complex needs relating to dual-diagnosis of mental health and addiction; and are spending long periods of time in emergency and temporary accommodation.

Una Burns, Novas head of policy and communications, noted this “was a reflection of the homeless landscape, which has altered drastically in the last four years”.

The 2016 census revealed that the single biggest age category of homeless people in the State was 0 to 4 years. In the previous census of 2011, the largest category was 31 to 40 years. This seismic shift is evident in our own returns

A preventative measure employed by the organisation referred to as an “Intensive Family Support Service”, based in Limerick, worked with 592 children last year.

“Approximately 50% of these were at risk of homelessness,” said Ms Burns. “Last year we provided 34 new tenancies, with 93 people living in these homes.”

The number of homeless children across the island climbed by more than 100 to 3,778, according to the Government’s Homeless Quarterly Progress report from the Department of Housing. However, Novas-operated family hub emergency accommodation is not designed for family life, warned Novas chairman Greg Maxwell.

“Our services continue to be client-led — only now, many clients’ needs are significantly different,” said Mr Maxwell.

“Young families need a multiple of supports; getting to and from school (often a long distance away); homework and playtime spaces; access to modern cooking facilities; baby minding and much, much more to be family-friendly. Moving on families into long-term housing is paramount to easing the crisis.”

Novas became a certified Trauma Informed Organisation in 2018, and is also providing help to clients who have had “adverse childhood experiences, and, trauma in adulthood”.

