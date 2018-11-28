Home»ireland

100,000 patients on hospital trolleys so far this year

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 12:44 PM

The number of patients waiting for hospital beds so far this year has exceeded 100,000 for the first time ever.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it is the first time this has happened since it began recording the figures in 2004.

The worst year on record before this year was 2017, which saw 98,981 patients by the end of the year.

Today, 451 patients are on trolleys and chairs across the country, which brings the 2018 total to 100,385.

READ MORE: Chihuahua puppy seized at Dublin Port

University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected hospital this year, where 10,554 patients had to wait for a bed.

This was followed by Cork University Hospital (8,566), University Hospital Galway (6,821). Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore (5,362) and

Tallaght University Hospital (5,085).

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “It’s not even December and we’ve already broken the record for the most patients on trolleys. Behind these statistics are vulnerable individual patients, forced to wait in unsafe, uncomfortable conditions.

Frontline health workers are pulling out all the stops to deliver care in impossible circumstances. But the health service simply does not have enough capacity or staff.

“Adding extra beds requires extra nurses and midwives. Without addressing the recruitment and retention crisis, the HSE will not be able to recruit enough nurses and midwives to resolve this crisis,” she said.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

TrolleysHealthHospitals

Related Articles

Study finds quality of life does not decline in line with age

Alzheimer Society of Ireland claim Simon Harris won't meet them

Pros and cons of cannabis use scrutinised

Report suggests medical devices may have caused eight deaths this year

More in this Section

Public trust in Gardaí remains high but many believe community issues not being addressed

'My son began his journey of waiting lists in 2015' - Barnardos reveals number of kids waiting for treatment

Transatlantic flight diverts to Shannon after woman starts giving birth onboard

Patrick Nevin gets five-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder


Lifestyle

Civilisation takes a step forward

John C Reilly returns as Ralph in a wittier and more charming sequel

Quality and ethical clothing grows in popularity

Would you allow your partner access to your social media accounts and private messages?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »