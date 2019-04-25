£10,000 reward offered for information about Lyra McKee murder

A £10,000 sterling reward has been offered for information about the murder of Lyra McKee.

She was shot dead by members of the New IRA in Derry during riots last Thursday.

Her killing has led to new calls for Northern Ireland's political leaders to talk about resuming power sharing.

At Lyra's funeral yesterday, the presiding priest criticised politicians for not yet reaching a settlement.

"Why in God's name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get to this point?" | https://t.co/qD11IiNW59 #lyramckee pic.twitter.com/wCEO1c3lxl— RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 24, 2019

Talks aimed at restoring powersharing are expected this week between Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and the Stormont parties - two years after it broke down.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the stalemate is not sustainable.

She said: "I think the first thing that needs to happen now to mark a step change in the political discourse is that the Irish and British governments need to meet in the British/Irish intergovernmental conference.

"They need to set out and articulate the outstanding equality issues and they need to map out a way forward.

"People now want resolution."