NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

£10,000 reward offered for information about Lyra McKee murder

Friends arrive for the funeral service of murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 06:52 AM

A £10,000 sterling reward has been offered for information about the murder of Lyra McKee.

She was shot dead by members of the New IRA in Derry during riots last Thursday.

Her killing has led to new calls for Northern Ireland's political leaders to talk about resuming power sharing.

At Lyra's funeral yesterday, the presiding priest criticised politicians for not yet reaching a settlement.

Talks aimed at restoring powersharing are expected this week between Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and the Stormont parties - two years after it broke down.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the stalemate is not sustainable.

She said: "I think the first thing that needs to happen now to mark a step change in the political discourse is that the Irish and British governments need to meet in the British/Irish intergovernmental conference.

"They need to set out and articulate the outstanding equality issues and they need to map out a way forward.

"People now want resolution."

READ MORE

‘Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman to get us to this point?’

More on this topic

McDonald and Foster 'ready' for restored Assembly following challenge at Lyra McKee funeral

‘Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman to get us to this point?’

Evidence to bring Lyra’s killers to justice is out there, says police chief

'The most powerful 80 seconds you'll ever watch': Fr Magill challenges politicians at Lyra's funeral

More in this Section

Man pleads guilty to burglary and assault charges

‘Lock me up, I won’t do community service’

The Lotto results are in...

McDonald and Foster 'ready' for restored Assembly following challenge at Lyra McKee funeral


Lifestyle

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »