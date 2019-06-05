10,000 health support workers to hold 24-hour strike

Health support workers in 38 hospitals and health care facilities have announced strike action for June 20.

The 24-hour work stoppage will be undertaken by 10,000 workers in a dispute over the failure to implement pay increases arising from an agreed job evaluation scheme.

The action will involve members of SIPTU trade union who provide portering, household and catering services and who are employed as Health Care Assistants, Maternity Care Assistants, Laboratory Aides, Chefs and Surgical Instrument Technicians.

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary for the Public Sector, John King, said: “It is time for the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, to step in and resolve this dispute. Failure to do this will undoubtedly bring pressures on the delivery of health services.

“Our members accepted the provisions of all the public service agreements since 2010. The Government must now honour its obligations contained within these agreements.

It is time to deliver for these workers. It is unacceptable that workers should be forced to go into an official dispute in order to get what they are owed.

He added: “SIPTU representatives remain available for talks but such an engagement must be about the practical implementation of these outstanding awards for our members.”

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said: “SIPTU representatives hoped that this day would never come and that the HSE, Department of Health and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform would see sense, and honour our members’ job evaluation process.

Members employed in chef grades are also taking action. They co-operated with an independent review process of their pay relationship with similar grades in the public health service and in recent weeks have had their hopes of achieving pay justice dashed.

He added: “The ball is now in the court of the Government. The Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, has a small three week window to resolve this dispute or face the consequences. Our members voted overwhelmingly by 95% in favour of taking strike action. They will not back down until they win this campaign for pay justice.”

The hospitals where the workers will take strike action are:



Cork University Hospital



Cork University Maternity Hospital



Kerry University Hospital



Mallow General Hospital



South Infirmary Hospital Cork



South Tipperary General Hospital



Wexford General Hospital



St Lukes Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny



Mercy Hospital Cork



Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown



National Rehabilitation Hospital



Beaumont Hospital



St Ita’s Portrane



Mater Hospital



St James Hospital



St Vincent’s University Hospital



Tallaght Hospital



Our Lady’s Hospital Navan



Louth County Hospital



Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda



Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin



Rotunda Hospital



Central Mental Hospital



Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar



Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore



Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise



Naas General Hospital



Cavan General Hospital



Letterkenny University Hospital



Sligo General Hospital



Roscommon Hospital



Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe



Galway University HospitalMerlin Park



Mayo University Hospital



UL Hospital Dooradoyle



UL Maternity Hospital



UL Orthopaedic Hospital Croom



