News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

10,000 health support workers to hold 24-hour strike

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 12:03 PM

Health support workers in 38 hospitals and health care facilities have announced strike action for June 20.

The 24-hour work stoppage will be undertaken by 10,000 workers in a dispute over the failure to implement pay increases arising from an agreed job evaluation scheme.

The action will involve members of SIPTU trade union who provide portering, household and catering services and who are employed as Health Care Assistants, Maternity Care Assistants, Laboratory Aides, Chefs and Surgical Instrument Technicians.

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary for the Public Sector, John King, said: “It is time for the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, to step in and resolve this dispute. Failure to do this will undoubtedly bring pressures on the delivery of health services.

“Our members accepted the provisions of all the public service agreements since 2010. The Government must now honour its obligations contained within these agreements.

It is time to deliver for these workers. It is unacceptable that workers should be forced to go into an official dispute in order to get what they are owed.

He added: “SIPTU representatives remain available for talks but such an engagement must be about the practical implementation of these outstanding awards for our members.”

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said: “SIPTU representatives hoped that this day would never come and that the HSE, Department of Health and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform would see sense, and honour our members’ job evaluation process.

Members employed in chef grades are also taking action. They co-operated with an independent review process of their pay relationship with similar grades in the public health service and in recent weeks have had their hopes of achieving pay justice dashed.

He added: “The ball is now in the court of the Government. The Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, has a small three week window to resolve this dispute or face the consequences. Our members voted overwhelmingly by 95% in favour of taking strike action. They will not back down until they win this campaign for pay justice.”

    The hospitals where the workers will take strike action are:

    Cork University Hospital

    Cork University Maternity Hospital

    Kerry University Hospital

    Mallow General Hospital

    South Infirmary Hospital Cork

    South Tipperary General Hospital

    Wexford General Hospital

    St Lukes Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny

    Mercy Hospital Cork

    Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown

    National Rehabilitation Hospital

    Beaumont Hospital

    St Ita’s Portrane

    Mater Hospital

    St James Hospital

    St Vincent’s University Hospital

    Tallaght Hospital

    Our Lady’s Hospital Navan

    Louth County Hospital

    Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda

    Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin

    Rotunda Hospital

    Central Mental Hospital

    Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar

    Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore

    Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

    Naas General Hospital

    Cavan General Hospital

    Letterkenny University Hospital

    Sligo General Hospital

    Roscommon Hospital

    Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

    Galway University HospitalMerlin Park

    Mayo University Hospital

    UL Hospital Dooradoyle

    UL Maternity Hospital

    UL Orthopaedic Hospital Croom

READ MORE

National Maternity Hospital to be extended despite plans for relocation

More on this topic

Women’s issues must be central to progress on healthcare

Surviving through the summer, from hay fever to ear problems

Treatment combo gives young breast cancer patients ‘new hope’

Health Minister adds two new appointees to HSE board

HealthStrikeTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Galway city

Tánaiste forgoing Trump meeting for trip to NI 'where there is real work to do'

Former Labour minister to participate in peace camp at Shannon to protest Trump visit

Redistribution of Liadh Ní Riada's votes begins in Ireland South


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »