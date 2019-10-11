News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€10,000 for patient given anaesthetic before Mater Private surgery staff realised vital piece of equipment missing

€10,000 for patient given anaesthetic before Mater Private surgery staff realised vital piece of equipment missing
The Mater Hospital, Eccles Street, Dublin. Image via Google Street View
By Simone Smith
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 01:41 PM

A judge has accepted that the Mater Private hospital displayed medical negligence after a man put under anaesthetic for an operation never had his procedure carried out due to the disappearance of a critical piece of medical equipment.

Judge John O’ Connor, sitting in the Circuit Civil court today, heard that Peter Keegan (31) of Woodbine Park, Raheny, Dublin 5, had been due to undergo an operation on his right hip on November 25, 2016, in the Mater Private Hospital, Eccles St, Dublin 7.

Barrister Conor Kearney, counsel for Mr Keegan, told the court his client had been admitted to the hospital’s short stay procedure unit at 6.45am on the morning in question.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Mark Tiernan, of Tiernan & Company solicitors, said his client had received his anaesthetic at 7.30am. He said that during the procedure, when the operation set of instruments had been opened, it had been discovered that an irrigation extender was missing.

Counsel said that it had been realised the missing piece of equipment had been sent for repair one month earlier and had never been replaced.

Mr Keegan told Judge O’Connor that when he had woken up from the anaesthetic at 8.30am, a number of nurses had rushed over to tell him there had been an issue with his operation.

He said he had initially become very panicked as he had not understood what had gone wrong until the nurses had explained.

Mr Keegan said that when he had been discharged a few hours later he had felt very sleepy. He said he had suffered with stomach pain and nausea in the days following.

He told the court that the hospital had rescheduled his procedure for 10 days later on December 5. He said he had been worried leading up to the new operation and had felt very anxious about taking the anaesthetic again.

Judge O’Connor said the incident had been unfortunate and that he accepted there had been medical negligence on behalf of the Mater Private Hospital.

He said Mr Keegan had been upset emotionally after the incident but that he had been fortunate his situation had no long-term effects.

Judge O’Connor awarded Mr Keegan €10,000 general damages against the Mater Private Hospital.

READ MORE

Law Society 'appalled' by students' 'highly offensive' posts about female trainee solicitors


More in this Section

Varadkar-Johnson talks indicate 'positive pathway' in Brexit negotiations: Micheál MartinVaradkar-Johnson talks indicate 'positive pathway' in Brexit negotiations: Micheál Martin

Flight diverts to Shannon after woman injured in fall on boardFlight diverts to Shannon after woman injured in fall on board

'We want flesh on the bone': Teachers pressure McHugh to end 'pay discrimination' for recent hires'We want flesh on the bone': Teachers pressure McHugh to end 'pay discrimination' for recent hires

One child needs foster care every day; Tusla targets misconceptions with information weekOne child needs foster care every day; Tusla targets misconceptions with information week


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »