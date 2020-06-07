10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda

Government formation talks are close to agreeing a housing plan which will eventually allow for the sale of 10,000 affordable homes a year.

While key gaps remain on carbon emission reductions, how and when to reduce the deficit after the Covid-19 pandemic and on transport, senior party sources expect a programme for government deal between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens to be ready later this week.

Efforts to close off the historic agreement come as the Greens also must now prepare for a leadership contest.

But the prospect of co-leadership of the Greens has been dismissed by Dail and local representatives after deputy leader Catherine Martin declared she will compete with Eamon Ryan to lead the party.

Nominations for Ms Martin as leader numbered above 200 by yesterday-and were rising-after Ms Martin admitted in emails to supporters on Saturday that the timing of the leadership contest was “less than ideal”. She intends to refrain from campaigning until after the coalition talks.

Green MEPs Ciaran Cuffe and Grace O'Sullivan intervened in the contest yesterday and in separate interviews suggested there could be some sort of co-leadership of the party if needs be.

Ms O'Sullivan said: "I'm planning to put forward a motion at the annual party convention later this year calling for a change to the constitution. It's too late for the current leadership contest, but I think more choice should be available to membership in the future."

Mr Cuffe said a leadership change should not take place at present because it "wasn't the time to change horses mid-stream".

But the idea of shared leadership was knocked by party Dail and local representatives immediately, who also queried if such a compromise would be suggested if two men were running for the position.

“There has to be a contest, otherwise it will be 14 years [if Mr Ryan remains leader in the next government term] without one,” argued one TD Green privately.

Others noted there was no position in the party's constitution that allows for two leaders.

Deputy Fianna Fail leader Dara Calleary told Newstalk's On the Record that any new Green Party leader would be “bound by the same terms” if Mr Ryan agreed the programme for government.

Meanwhile, government formation negotiators in the three parties are facing into a looming deadline this week, with key gaps understood to be remaining over pension reforms, when and how to tackle the deficit from the pandemic and how funds should be allocated on public transport and roads. Key differences also remain over agriculture and how to reduce carbon emissions by an annual 7%-as demanded by the Greens.

However, sources confirmed negotiators are finalising affordable housing plans. These will be helped by changes to the land development agency's remit.

Units could be sold for less than €230,000, when the cost of land removed. The state, releasing the land, will have a share in the home and buyers would have to pay back more if a property was later sold.

Amounts paid for affordable units go back into the scheme and will thereby increasing numbers available for buyers even more.

Fianna Fail housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien confirmed that affordable homes would be “central” to the proposed new government's housing plan.

“The intention is to see working families able to buy a home with a revamped or amended land development agency,” he said.

But time is running out for the talks with all three parties requiring drawn out vote processes for any deal. All these must be completed by the final week this month, in order for any new government and Houses of the Oireachtas to facilitate key legislation on the special criminal court, pandemic supports as well as EU funds.

The parties are also believed to be in deadlock over the amount in overseas aid under the next government as well as whether legislation should be introduced to ban the sale of goods from illegal Israeli settlements.

Elsewhere, the Irish Examiner has learnt that the count for Fianna Fail's 15,000 members on the coalition deal will be recorded for each Dail constituency, a move that has triggered party unrest.

“He [Micheal Martin] will know which areas are out for him and which TDs couldn't get the deal across the line,” said an informed party source.

The guide for the postal ballot on the deal, agreed by Fianna Fail's national executive on Friday, says the returning officer will give party hierarchy a “copy of the count by Comhairle Dail Ceantair and the combined result”.