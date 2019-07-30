News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
1,000 sleeping pills and €2k in cash seized in Dublin drug raid

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 04:35 PM

A thousand sleeping pills, cannabis and €2,000 in cash have been seized during searches in Dublin.

Two houses were searched in Rutland Street/Summerhill area.

The operation was led by the Mountjoy District Community Action Team, assisted by other units from Mountjoy Garda Station.

During the searches Gardaí seized prescription medication (1,000 Zopiclone Tablets)

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales, mobile phones and a watch from two houses in the North Inner City this morning.

Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested at the scene and are due in court this evening.

TOPIC: Gardai

