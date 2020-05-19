1,000 jobs at risk as Irish airports' passenger numbers slump

Up to 1,000 jobs could be cut at Cork and Dublin Airports as DAA seeks to respond to the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis.

Dalton Philips, DAA chief executive, told staff that the company, which runs both airports, needs to reduce staff numbers to handle a dramatic fall in air traffic. The two airports had expected to handle 35 million passengers this year, though this is now forecast to be as low as 21 million following the effective shutdown of air travel for three months due to the pandemic.

Cork Airport is now expected to handle around 900,000 this year.

While Mr Philips didn't identify specific cuts, he told staff the last time the DAA handled 21m passengers, they had 750 to 1,000 fewer staff. DAA employs in the region of 3,500 staff at present.

The details of a voluntary redundancy scheme will be outlined to staff next week.

As the woes of the airline sector continue, Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson has pleaded for patience on the refunds issue, claiming the airline has "30 million" requests to process and this is why it has offered vouchers in the short-term.

He told RTÉ radio all refund requests will be processed, but said it would take time. Mr Wilson also said he anticipates significant price discounting on air fares in the coming months as airlines desperately try to attract flyers once again.

Aer Lingus, meanwhile, said all passengers flying between May 21 and August 31 will have to wear face coverings from the time they board the aircraft until they are inside their destination airport.

The airline also recommends "customers consider wearing a face covering from the time of entry into the departure airport".

Airlines for Europe (A4E), the business group which counts both Aer Lingus and Ryanair among its members, has urged the EU to coordinate the opening of borders and reinstate freedom of movement for European travellers.

Mutual recognition of health and safety measures is needed to avoid quarantines, the group said, while it also claimed the coordinated lifting of travel bans will facilitate the summer holiday season.