1,000 Irish citizens still not home from abroad, Dáil's coronavirus committee to hear

There are about 1,000 Irish citizens still seeking to return home but have not been able yet because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Dáil’s Covid Committee will hear tomorrow.

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the HSE and from the Irish Hospital Consultants Association will appear before the committee in the Dáil chamber.

Niall Burgess, Secretary General at the Department will confirm that his officials have helped about 6,000 Irish citizens return so far, but 1,000 more many in remote locations are yet to be repatriated.

“At present, we are aware of some 1,000 citizens dispersed across many countries, some in remote locations, with an interest in returning home and we are working with them to provide advice and help them with access to essential local services. The potential future challenges which our citizens’ face will depend to a large extent on the evolution of the pandemic over the coming months,” he will say.

The 6,000 citizens who have come home have done so from 129 countries.

This has included providing information about available routes and connections, and ensuring seats on commercial flights wherever possible, or by negotiating places on flights chartered by the UK, EU and other like-minded partners, Mr Burgess will say.

“The challenges to these efforts - including the closure of borders, airports and airspace, and the suspension of many services - have been significant and the scale of these repatriation efforts unprecedented in recent times,” he will say.

In a few exceptional cases – where there were significant groups of Irish citizens, with no alternative options to leave, and in circumstances that made them particularly vulnerable - we chartered planes ourselves, bringing back 132 of our citizens from Peru, 68 from India and 95 from Nigeria. These were extremely complicated operations, he will say.

The State’s €115m-per-month renting of the country’s 19 private hospitals represented “very poor” value for money, the committee will also hear.

In its latest session, the committee will take testimony from the HSE and the Irish Hospital Consultants Association on the deal, which was discontinued last Friday and will conclude on June 30.

In its opening statement, the IHCA slams the deal for leading to the additional risk of patients not seeking or getting adequate or timely care and who are “deteriorating clinically.”

“The test of time has confirmed that the private hospital agreement, which is costing around €115million per month, represents very poor value for money from patient care and taxpayer perspectives,” the committee members will hear.

“The experience is that of very low private hospital bed capacity occupancy at around one third on average and low utilisation of theatre and other ancillary facilities,” the ICHA will say.

In response, Liam Woods, HSE National Director for Acute Operations, will insist the partnership arrangement with the private hospitals was devised and executed quickly, starting in mid-March.

“Despite the unique nature of the initiative and its relatively short existence we can point to very substantive benefits,” he will argue.

He will say all indications are that the pandemic will remain a significant shaper of all healthcare well into the medium term. “Our existing infrastructure in many of our public hospitals is not fit for purpose in terms of meeting the emerging requirements in terms of safe distancing. The basic shortfall in acute hospital capacity identified by the Department of Health Capacity Review in 2018 has now been exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19,” he will say.