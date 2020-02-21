News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
1,000 healthcare workers to strike over pay restoration

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 07:25 AM

Around 1,000 healthcare workers are to strike across the country today in a dispute over pay restoration.

Homecare, dementia and Alzheimer's services are among the sectors involved.

SIPTU and Forsa say the cost to resolve the dispute would be no more than €7m.

Paul Bell is SIPTU's Health Division Organiser and he outlines what will happen today.

"Both SIPTU and Fórsa trade unions will engage in strike action in a number of section 39 employers throughout the country," said Mr Bell.

"Approximately 1,000 employees will be involved in the various disputes.

"Some services will be impacted in the west, the south and the midlands of the country."

