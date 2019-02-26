100 more Dublin homes to lose part of garden in Bus Connects project

100 more properties than originally planned will lose part of their gardens to make way for the Bus Connects project.

The National Transport Authority has issued letters to 390 property owners in recent days along six further proposed routes.

1,400 properties in the greater Dublin area could now lose part of their front gardens to clear the way for the Bus Connects plan.

The Irish Times reports that people in Bray, Ballymun, UCD and Ringsend to the city centre, as well as Blackrock to Merrion and Finglas to Phibsborough, are the latest to be informed of the plans.

The majority of the latest properties affected lie on the Bray to city centre corridor.

The NTA will publish details on the final six corridors this afternoon.