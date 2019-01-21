NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

10 victims of Carrickmines fire died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 12:55 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Carrickmines fire inquest has heard all 10 victims were alive when the blaze started and died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Five adults and five children, including a six-month-old baby girl, lost their lives when the fire broke out in the early hours of October 10, 2015.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said a combination of physical evidence, DNA profiling and dental records was used to identify nine of the 10 victims, such was the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The scene of the fire.

The 10th victim, six-month-old baby Mary Connors, was plucked from her father’s burning caravan and placed in another unit, which also caught fire.

A firefighter rescued her from the second mobile home but sadly she was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Dr Bolster said all of the victims had soot in their windpipes and there were traces in the lungs of some of them, which suggested they were alive when the fire started.

All of the adults had alcohol in their system and 27-year-old Thomas Connors had recently eaten chips.

Last week, the inquest heard a chip pan on his cooker was the likely cause of the fire.

He was the only one found to have ingested chips.

The cause of death for all 10 victims was carbon monoxide poisoning.


KEYWORDS

CarrickminesFire

Related Articles

Teen who rescued his nephew in Carrickmines fire 'extremely lucky' to survive, inquest hears

Chip pan started fatal fire at Carrickmines halting site, inquest hears

Inquest into Carrickmines fire deaths to begin today

DPP directs no prosecution in Carrickmines halting site fire, Coroner’s Court hears

More in this Section

Tragedy as second man killed in tree-cutting incident in a week

14-year-old girl missing in Dublin

Man charged over hijacking bus

Business leaders and bishop speak out against bombing of Derry courthouse


Lifestyle

8 things to consider before a drastic hair colour change like Emma Stone

As David Beckham shares Harper’s cooking skills, 10 ways to get back in the kitchen with the kids

Irish Examiner journalist Ann O'Loughlin launches fourth Novel My Mother's Daughter

Love food? Create your own herb garden to add flavour and fragrance to your cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »