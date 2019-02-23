NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

10 units attend large fire at Greenstar recycling plant in Cork

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 10:14 AM
By Greg Murphy

Units of the Cork City and County fire brigade have responded to a fire at a recycling plant in Glanmire this morning.

The blaze broke out shortly after midnight in the Sarsfields Court industrial estate.

There are no reports of injuries at the scene.

Ten units and a large number of firefighters from Cork City, Ballyvolane, Midleton, Cobh, Fermoy and Mallow attended the scene with a hydraulic platform and water tanker.

The fire was brought under control at around 4am this morning but operations are expected to continue for the next few hours.

A number of fires have occurred at the Greenstar recycling plant in Glanmire in the last five years. One such fire at the plant took three days to bring under control, while another fire in October 2017 caused major damage to the facility.

Local Councillor Ger Keohane said he is relieved the blaze didn’t cause injury and praised the fire services for their efforts but said it was worrying that fires continue to occur at the site.

“It was a massive fire and it’s very lucky that nobody was injured. The recycling plant was badly damaged by a fire just a few years ago and they reopened.

“It’s worrying that this has happened again,” he added.

Workers’ Party Councillor Ted Tynan said that there was a very real concern about the safety of recycling centres and accused the Environmental Protection Agency and local authorities of not doing enough to ensure that such units were made safe.

“Hardly a week goes by without a recycling centre fire in some part of the country. In the last twelve months there have been numerous fires in such centres, including a massive outbreak at Rathcoole in Co. Dublin last August...

"Clearly more needs to be done and unless recycling centres can be made safe then a question mark must remain over their future”.

Additional reporting from Rob McNamara - Evening Echo

More on this topic

More than 20 new businesses have opened in Cork in the last 12 months

Cork cyclists at odds with local council over need for physical barriers on cycling lanes

Cork University Business Schools (CUBS) readies for third annual conference

Man feared for his life during ‘frenzied’ attack


More in this Section

Pilot loss of consciousness likely cause of fatal 2014 crash

Meath mother appeals for specialised wetsuit to help daughter with acquired brain injury

Jury to hear closing speeches in Denis O’Brien case next week

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

Winelist: Piedmont in Northern Italy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »