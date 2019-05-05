NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

10 people arrested for drink and drug driving over Bank Holiday - Gardaí

File image
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 03:23 PM

Gardaí say 10 people have been arrested for drink and drug driving since Friday.

Checkpoints are in place as part of May Bank Holiday road safety and enforcement activities.

Gardaí are staging mandatory intoxicant checkpoints across the country this weekend.

Seven people have been arrested since Friday in high-visibility operations in Dublin.

Meanwhile, gardaí on patrol in the Midlands have also caught three for drug driving.

A motorcyclist on the M9 in Carlow was caught speeding on Friday, and failed a roadside test for cocaine, opiates, and cannabis.

Last night two drivers in Cashel were found to have cocaine in their systems and were arrested.

READ MORE

Driver fails drugs test after caught speeding at 157km/h

More on this topic

Three teenagers badly hurt after falling from cliffs in Cornwall

Tributes for 'giant of gaelic football' Eugene McGee

Derby claim final play-off place as Norwich secure Championship title

Norwich clinch Championship title thanks to late goal against Villa

More in this Section

Smaller parties enjoy surge in support in Northern Ireland local elections

'We need a serious retention policy': Defence Forces march to highlight dissatisfaction over pay and conditions

Some GPs 'intimidated' outside practices providing abortion services 'every single day'

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fire damages house in Blanchardstown


Lifestyle

Diamonds add some real sparkle to sale

New York season to give art lovers the royal treatment

Early to rise: Three young Irish influencers making their mark online

Trendy bendy: Older people sign up for Pilates classes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »