10% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-19

A former Lord Mayor is appealing to the Chief Medical Officer to have Dublin Fire Brigade personnel prioritised for Covid-19 testing.

Dublin Central Independent councillor Christy Burke revealed that he has been approached by a number of employee and union representatives saying they are concerned for the health and safety of fire services personnel, as they are not on the priority testing list, despite being frontline workers.

Up to 30 of male and female firefighters, which is 10% of entire personnel, who provide fire and paramedic services, are currently self-isolating due to the virus.

Currently, 11 employees have tested positive for the virus and 85 are in self-isolation, out of a workforce of 850 firefighter paramedics.

Cllr Burke said: “I have been in contact with Dublin City Council officials and HSE management when I was informed about this by several fire service personnel representatives who are extremely concerned about the situation.

“So far I haven’t been given any guidance or reassurance over how they are being treated. There is a lot of worry there that they are not on the priority list for Covid-19 testing.

“These men and women are frontline workers and do so much for the people of Dublin. To not be treated as such, when it comes to testing for the virus, is unbelievable.

I, like everyone else, presumed they would be considered and treated as priority frontline workers, by health authorities, but obviously they are not.

"The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan needs to address this issue and put them on the priority list.”

Cllr Burke added: “I’m bewildered that these men and women are being treated like this.

"They put their lives on the line for others, and are called to situations where they have to give CPR to seriously ill people, and in the current climate, what they are doing needs, to be recognised.

“Having so many firefighters taken away from dealing with day-to-day emergencies other than Covid-19 is putting a lot of extra stress and pressure on other employees who are battling to cope with this pandemic.

“The turnaround on testing has been taking two weeks, it has reduced somewhat but it’s taking too long for them to get back to work due to their testing not being prioritised.”

Retired personnel and staff working longer hours is helping to maintain operations the extra burden the pandemic is causing as they work flat-out.

Chief Fire Fighter Dennis Keeley has said the brigade recorded a 21% increase in calls to the emergency service in March compared with the same period last year as the pandemic started to kick in.

Dublin City Council which operates the fire service have been contacted for further comment.