News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

10% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-19

10% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-19
By Sarah Slater
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 02:07 PM

A former Lord Mayor is appealing to the Chief Medical Officer to have Dublin Fire Brigade personnel prioritised for Covid-19 testing.

Dublin Central Independent councillor Christy Burke revealed that he has been approached by a number of employee and union representatives saying they are concerned for the health and safety of fire services personnel, as they are not on the priority testing list, despite being frontline workers.

Up to 30 of male and female firefighters, which is 10% of entire personnel, who provide fire and paramedic services, are currently self-isolating due to the virus.

Currently, 11 employees have tested positive for the virus and 85 are in self-isolation, out of a workforce of 850 firefighter paramedics.

Cllr Burke said: “I have been in contact with Dublin City Council officials and HSE management when I was informed about this by several fire service personnel representatives who are extremely concerned about the situation.

“So far I haven’t been given any guidance or reassurance over how they are being treated. There is a lot of worry there that they are not on the priority list for Covid-19 testing.

“These men and women are frontline workers and do so much for the people of Dublin. To not be treated as such, when it comes to testing for the virus, is unbelievable.

I, like everyone else, presumed they would be considered and treated as priority frontline workers, by health authorities, but obviously they are not.

"The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan needs to address this issue and put them on the priority list.”

Cllr Burke added: “I’m bewildered that these men and women are being treated like this.

"They put their lives on the line for others, and are called to situations where they have to give CPR to seriously ill people, and in the current climate, what they are doing needs, to be recognised.

“Having so many firefighters taken away from dealing with day-to-day emergencies other than Covid-19 is putting a lot of extra stress and pressure on other employees who are battling to cope with this pandemic.

“The turnaround on testing has been taking two weeks, it has reduced somewhat but it’s taking too long for them to get back to work due to their testing not being prioritised.”

Retired personnel and staff working longer hours is helping to maintain operations the extra burden the pandemic is causing as they work flat-out.

Chief Fire Fighter Dennis Keeley has said the brigade recorded a 21% increase in calls to the emergency service in March compared with the same period last year as the pandemic started to kick in.

Dublin City Council which operates the fire service have been contacted for further comment.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Health Minister vows to ‘hone in’ on residential care in Covid-19 fight

More on this topic

8 signs you’re really missing the gym at the moment8 signs you’re really missing the gym at the moment

OneMillionClaps campaign raises £1m for NHSOneMillionClaps campaign raises £1m for NHS

Flying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr HolohanFlying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr Holohan

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Personal trainer challenges Dáithí Ó Sé in a bid to get the nation movingCoronavirus Solidarity Diary: Personal trainer challenges Dáithí Ó Sé in a bid to get the nation moving


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus