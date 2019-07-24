News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

10% more people presented in sexual assault treatment units last year

10% more people presented in sexual assault treatment units last year
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 06:48 AM

Almost 1,000 people were treated in Ireland's sexual-assault treatment units last year.

This is an increase of almost 10% on 2017.

20 children under the age of 14 were treated after sexual assaults last year.

There are six sexual-assault treatment units in Ireland, where people present after an attack.

They are located in hospitals in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Letterkenny, Mullingar and Waterford.

In 2017, there were 865 presentations at the six units, but this rose to 941 last year, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The biggest increase of 17% was in Mullingar Regional Hospital, where 203 sex-assault victims were treated in 2018.

Noeline Blackwell, the chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, is not surprised by the increase across the country.

"People are more ready to recognise that these are units which are specifically dedicated to dealing with victims of sexual assault," she said.

"You don't have to be referred there by the gardaí, people don't even have to have an examination for court purposes there if they don't want to but they certainly will get the medical help that they need and a recognition of the trauma of the sexual assault as well."

94% of people treated in Ireland's six units last year were women, with 6% being men.

READ MORE

Varadkar and Johnson must commit to restoring power-sharing in the North, says Martin

More on this topic

Unai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focusUnai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focus

One apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers sayOne apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers say

Boy who met Messi on holiday earns 3,000 Instagram followers after encounterBoy who met Messi on holiday earns 3,000 Instagram followers after encounter

Parts of Dublin's Grand Canal drained dryParts of Dublin's Grand Canal drained dry

Sexual Assault

More in this Section

Judge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from liftJudge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from lift

Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018

Boy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flightBoy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flight

DUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concernDUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concern


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »