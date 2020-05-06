News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

10 months for man who stole Mercedes car after drinking eight pints

10 months for man who stole Mercedes car after drinking eight pints
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 09:35 PM

A Mercedes was snatched from a garage in Cork city by a man who was after drinking eight pints of beer and yesterday he was jailed for 10 months.

Abukar Farah, aged 30, who was living in an apartment at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving, dangerous driving and related counts of having no insurance.

When it was reported to gardaí that the Mercedes was stolen Detective Inspector Daniel Coholan spotted the car being driven in the Riverstick area and he alerted colleagues who arrived at a filling station in the area to arrest the defendant.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused stole the Mercedes from John Dunne Motors in Turner’s Cross, Cork, at 5.20pm on September 27, 2019.

When Farah was arrested at Riverstick, his eyes were bloodshot and there was a smell of alcohol from his breath. He admitted to gardaí that he had eight pints of beer in the course of that day.

The three counts of dangerous driving, to which he pleaded guilty, occurred at the John Dunne Motors when he drove off in the car, at Glinny, Riverstick, when he struck a ditch and drove on, and finally when he went through a pedestrian crossing at Main St, Riverstick, Co Cork, when a pedestrian was walking across the road.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused had 91 previous conjviction including four for driving without insurance.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the Somalian had been living in Ireland for the past 13 years but had alcohol problems. Mr Buttimer said the 30-year-old cooperated with the garda investigation and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity in the context of not being charged until March.

READ MORE

'Save us like you did the banks' - Protesting Debenhams workers call for State intervention

More on this topic

Man and woman arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in CorkMan and woman arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork

Donohoe murder trial resumes after nine-week breakDonohoe murder trial resumes after nine-week break

Former Israeli soldier accused of threatening to kill off-licence ownerFormer Israeli soldier accused of threatening to kill off-licence owner

Man who pushed and demanded Xanax from pharmacist gets 10 monthsMan who pushed and demanded Xanax from pharmacist gets 10 months


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Northern Ireland facing ‘crucial’ decision on easing lockdownNorthern Ireland facing ‘crucial’ decision on easing lockdown

Court reserves decision in Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters challenge against Covid-19 lawsCourt reserves decision in Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters challenge against Covid-19 laws

Childcare deal for 5,000 health worker familiesChildcare deal for 5,000 health worker families

37 more people die from Covid-19 as 265 new cases confirmed37 more people die from Covid-19 as 265 new cases confirmed


Lifestyle

Normal People star Paul Mescal has revealed how he has been been insulated from huge fame from his breakout role due to quarantine.Lockdown shields ‘Normal People’ star from fame

If ever there was a time to support local growers, this is it, says Peter Dowdall Show must go on in your own backyard

Steve Wall is an actor and singer from Galway, best known as lead vocalist in The Stunning. As part of Mick Flannery’s 'Mini Gigs at Mick’s' online concert series, held in association with PlayIrish, he will perform a live stream gig via Flannery's Facebook and Instagram channels, next Monday (May 11) at 7pm.A Question of Taste: Steve Wall

Each morning, as Ed O'Brien wrote the music for his first solo album, he would wake, make a cup of tea and hike to the top of a hill beside his cottage in rural Wales.Radiohead's Ed O'Brien on going solo with new album 'Earth'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »