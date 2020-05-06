10 months for man who stole Mercedes car after drinking eight pints

A Mercedes was snatched from a garage in Cork city by a man who was after drinking eight pints of beer and yesterday he was jailed for 10 months.

Abukar Farah, aged 30, who was living in an apartment at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving, dangerous driving and related counts of having no insurance.

When it was reported to gardaí that the Mercedes was stolen Detective Inspector Daniel Coholan spotted the car being driven in the Riverstick area and he alerted colleagues who arrived at a filling station in the area to arrest the defendant.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused stole the Mercedes from John Dunne Motors in Turner’s Cross, Cork, at 5.20pm on September 27, 2019.

When Farah was arrested at Riverstick, his eyes were bloodshot and there was a smell of alcohol from his breath. He admitted to gardaí that he had eight pints of beer in the course of that day.

The three counts of dangerous driving, to which he pleaded guilty, occurred at the John Dunne Motors when he drove off in the car, at Glinny, Riverstick, when he struck a ditch and drove on, and finally when he went through a pedestrian crossing at Main St, Riverstick, Co Cork, when a pedestrian was walking across the road.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused had 91 previous conjviction including four for driving without insurance.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the Somalian had been living in Ireland for the past 13 years but had alcohol problems. Mr Buttimer said the 30-year-old cooperated with the garda investigation and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity in the context of not being charged until March.