News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

10 clubs excluded from grants due to high entry fees

10 clubs excluded from grants due to high entry fees
By Ken Foxe
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 05:20 AM

Ten sports clubs, including a school and hockey club in the constituency of Sports Minister Shane Ross, were excluded from receiving Government grants because of the high fees they charge for members or students.

New rules were introduced after controversy two years ago over the awarding of large grants to two private schools in Mr Ross’ Dublin South base.

For the latest round of funding — new rules were in place so that clubs or schools with a once-off entrance fee of over €1,000 or an annual fee of €1,500 would be “excluded from receiving a grant offer”.

One of the schools to be refused funding was St Columba’s College, where Mr Ross’ late father was once a governor and where both of his children had also attended.

It had made an application as Claesz Enterprises along with Corinthian Hockey Club for €145,000 for “fencing, [a] fitness room, disabled access, and dugouts”.

However, an internal department record listed its annual membership as €8,241 and it was excluded because of its “high fees”.

Two private schools, both in Dublin, and eight golf clubs around the country (four in Dublin) were also excluded.

A separate briefing said that the Sports Capital Programme had “been criticised in the past” for funding clubs and schools that charged very high membership or entrance fees for students.

New rules on granting allocations were introduced to “ensure that as much money as possible goes to the most deserving organisations”.

The briefing also explained how even a per capita system of allocating the same amount to each county based on population could end up being unfair.

It said that lower numbers of applications from Dublin and the sheer size of some city clubs meant that low-scoring applications in the capital sometimes succeeded.

Among the other systems for funding they looked at was ignoring county boundaries and simply awarding funding to the projects that scored highest in their assessments. However, because all projects in a county are assessed by a single person, “consistency in marking” could become an issue.

Eventually, a system excluding the 25% lowest-scoring applications from each county as well as providing funding 50/50 based on population and demand was recommended to Mr Ross and his colleague Brendan Griffin.

In total, €37m was provided as part of the funding round with another €2.5m allocated for regional projects.

READ MORE

New measures needed to deal with ‘complex’ cases of separated borrowers

More on this topic

Michael Clifford: Latest gaffe shows Shane Ross is out of his depthMichael Clifford: Latest gaffe shows Shane Ross is out of his depth


SportsClubsShane RossTOPIC: Shane Ross

More in this Section

Daughter and mother used to be ‘best of friends’, court hearsDaughter and mother used to be ‘best of friends’, court hears

Concrete block was put through window of Cork pub, court hearsConcrete block was put through window of Cork pub, court hears

Gardaí warn of traffic disruption in Dublin due to tractor protest Gardaí warn of traffic disruption in Dublin due to tractor protest

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...


Lifestyle

By 2050, there could be 10 billion humans living on Earth. It’s a prediction Chris Packham is gravely concerned about.‘My duty is to pull people’s heads out of the sand’

As Sex Education returns to Netflix, the cast tell Shilpa Ganatra how they support the frank and non-preachy approach to the themes in the show.Let’s talk about sex: Sex Education staff reveal how they approach certain themes in the show

Speed is of the essence, especially for Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), where players come together to finish their favourite games as quickly as possible.Game Tech: Need for speed gives us great fun

Ready to start dipping a toe into spring fashion? For trans-seasonal style that works right now, look at next season’s biggest style story – the return of the polka dot!Spot the difference: Dip your toe into spring fashion

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »