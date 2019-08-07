News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
10 babies born to first-time mothers aged 50 plus in 2017

By Linda McGrory
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 02:32 PM

10 babies were born to first-time mothers aged 50 or older in Ireland in 2017, new data shows.

The figure rises to 180 new babies for first-time mums aged between 45 and 50 years or older.

Meanwhile, 1,209 babies were born to new mothers in Ireland aged between 40 and 44 years old, the Eurostat report states.

A total of 23,595 babies were born to first-time mums in Ireland in 2017.

The 30 –34-year age bracket accounted for the majority of births (8,400).

Europewide, the majority of first births, 92 per cent, were to women aged between 20 and 39 years old (over 723,000 births).

The other end of the scale shows that Bulgaria followed by Romania had the biggest proportion of young first-time mothers, aged 20 years and below.

By contrast, the lowest proportion of young first-time mothers were in Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Sweden.

A breakdown of the Irish figures shows that no babies were born to anyone up to the age of 14, while 679 infants were born to teenage mums in the 15 and 19 years category.

Some 3,063 infants were born to first-time mothers aged 20 to 24 years with a further 4,661 born to brand new mothers aged 25 to 29 years.

Just over 5,400 babies were born in Ireland to women experiencing child birth for the first time, aged 35 to 39 years.

