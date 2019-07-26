News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

1 in 5 mortgages granted free of lending restrictions

1 in 5 mortgages granted free of lending restrictions
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 01:00 PM

One in five people taking out mortgages are getting a pass from Central Bank lending restrictions.

And new research by the Central Bank reveals most people for whom income limits have been waived are borrowing as much as they can.

In 2015 the Central Bank imposed strict rules on mortgage lending to reduce the risk of another banking crash triggered by subprime loans.

But there are exceptions to these rules, and new research published today by the regulator looks at these in detail.

It has found one in five people who took out mortgages got one of these waivers.

It also says the majority of borrowers using the waivers have taken out as much as they allowed to.

And banks have been maximising the number of customers who can get a waiver by letting them borrow more than three and a half times their income OR giving them a pass on saving for a deposit.

When the scheme started in 2015, just a third borrowed more than four times their income -- but this figure is now up to 47 per cent.

The authors say the rules are still doing their job but warn the waivers demand constant vigilance.

READ MORE

'No cold bottles of liquor were used in the treatment of the boy's wounds,' Ryanair tells court

More on this topic

Cork cafe opens new roasting facility to keep up with demand following Aldi dealCork cafe opens new roasting facility to keep up with demand following Aldi deal

Update: Paul McGrath's missing son found after Twitter appealUpdate: Paul McGrath's missing son found after Twitter appeal

Minister 'disappointed and frustrated' after planning permission refused for supervised injecting facilityMinister 'disappointed and frustrated' after planning permission refused for supervised injecting facility

Watch: Luxury cruise liner arrives in CorkWatch: Luxury cruise liner arrives in Cork

Mortgage

More in this Section

Varadkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticismVaradkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticism

Gardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raidGardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raid

Gardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands PrisonGardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands Prison

Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are 'extremely concerned for'Renewed appeal for missing man gardaí are 'extremely concerned for'


Lifestyle

If you are looking for a Muse to inspire that break-through book, look no further than Limerick-based best-selling novelist Roisin Meaney, writes John RainsfordMeaney’s in party mode with her latest novel a creative gem

Your guide to what's on this week by Des O'Sullivan.Antiques & Fine Art: Your guide to what's on this week

A new study says genes have less to do with weight loss than we previously thought — it’s more about how our gut reacts to different foods, writes Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Twin truths: New research says your genes are not to blame for weight gain

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »