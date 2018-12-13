1 in 4 over 50s in pilot scheme found to have high blood pressure

One in four people over the age of 50 who were tested in a new pilot scheme were found to have high blood pressure.

The check-ups were offered at local pharmacies and the results have led to a call for the service to be rolled out nationally.

68 community pharmacies took part in the pilot scheme this summer, with more than 1,100 people checked over a two month period.

The scheme aimed to identify people over 50 years of age who had high blood pressure or an irregular heartbeat or both.

27% identified with high blood pressure, with an irregular pulse detected in 5.5% of participants.

A quarter of those checked were referred to their GP and 4% of those were started on medications to treat their condition.

Around 8,000 people are hospitalised due to stroke in Ireland each year.

And the Irish Pharmacy Union, which organised the report, says rolling out the testing service nationally could save lives.